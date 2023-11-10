4 held in shop burglary case

Amritsar, November 9
Two days after a medicine shop was looted from Katra Sher Singh area in the walled city, the police have cracked the case and arrested four robbers in this regard.
Those arrested were identified as Princepal Singh, alias Sidhu (34), of Bohru village; Manmohan Singh (26) of Lehian village in Tarn Taran; Gurjinder Singh (32) of Ibban Kalan village; and Sunil Kumar (37) of Godam Mohalla here. The police also recovered Rs 50,000 cash, two pistols and a bike from them.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Surinder Singh said Nitish Sareen of Vrindavan Garden on the Fatehgarh Churian road told the police that he ran a chemist shop in Katra Sher Singh area in the walled city. He said on Monday night, he along with his staff was present in the shop when five masked men armed with pistols entered his shop. They took away Rs 5.5 lakh from the shop at gunpoint.
He said the Division E police along with CIA staff-I carried out investigation and analyzed the footage of CCTV cameras in the area. They zeroed in on the suspects and raids were carried out leading to their arrests.
He said Sunil had conducted a recce of the shop while he planned the robbery with Nitish Sareen who used to work in the market. They knew that the shop closed late in the night and therefore targeted the shop.
Sunil faced three criminal cases, Princepal two and Gurjinder Singh one.
