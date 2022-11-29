4 held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

The Mohkampura police arrested three alleged drug peddlers, identified as Bakhshish Singh of Tung Pai on Batala Road, Mandeep Singh of Pawan Nagar and Gautam Agarwal of Judge Nagar here on Sunday. The police confiscated 35-gm heroin and Rs 5,000 of drug money from them. A case under provisions of the NDPS Act was registered against them while further probe was on to ascertain the source of the contraband.

Binder Singh, SHO, Mohkampura police station, said the accused were involved in drug trafficking in the area on Batala Road, besides different parts of the city. He said they were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody.

Similarly, the Gate Hakima police have arrested Sandeep Kumar, alias Saathi of Dam Ganj area, with 25-gm heroin. The police said the source of the contraband was yet to be ascertained.