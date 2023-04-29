4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 28

The Khalra police after a brief encounter on Thursday on the Sursingh-Chak Sakandr link road managed to arrest four international smugglers. The police recovered 1.7-kg heroin, one pistol and five cartridges from the spot. The police also took two motorcycles of the smugglers in their custody.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh informed mediapersons here on Friday that the smugglers were identified as Sukhbir Singh Sukh of Bhuregill, Ranjit Singh Raja of Sri Goindwal Sahib, Harpreet Singh and Mangal Singh Manga, both of Naushehra Dhalla.

The SP said the Khalra police on a tip-off set up a naka on the Sursingh-Chak Sakadar road and when the police party saw smugglers coming on two motorcycles near the naka point, they signalled them to stop, but one of the smugglers fired at the police party. He fired three gunshots at the police party.

The police party members not only managed to escape, but also captured all the four smugglers. The SP said the smugglers were identified as Sukhbir Singh Sukh of Bhuregill, Ranjit Singh Raja of Sri Goindwal Sahib, Harpreet Singh Happy and Mangal Singh Manga, both of Naushehra Dhalla.

The SP said the smugglers had brought the heroin and the weapons through a drone from across the border as they had their links with the smugglers from across the border. A case under Section 307 of the IPC and sections of the NDPS and Arms Acts by the Bhikhiwind police.

The smugglers were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. The SP said the other members of the gang and their links with those from across the fencing would be known during their interrogation.