4 -kg heroin seized from drug peddler

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

Two days after the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) arrested a drug peddler Shinder Singh of Bute Dian Channa at Mehatpur in Jalandhar, more contraband was seized on his disclosure. Shinder was arrested with 6 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh of drug money on Thursday.

Gaurav Yadav, DGP, Punjab Police, said during interrogation, Shinder revealed that he had concealed 4 kg heroin beneath a road at his native Bute Dian Channa village. He said the SSOC had reliable inputs that Shinder and his accomplices had procured a big consignment of heroin pushed into the Indian territory by Pak-based smugglers and agencies using the riverine route in the Ferozepur sector.

He said, “Following investigations, the police have nominated his four accomplices, who are on the run and expected to have a big haul of heroin. Police teams are conducting raids to nab them.”