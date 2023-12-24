4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

Amritsar, December 23
The Amritsar (Rural) police confiscated 4 kg of heroin along with 20 rounds of 9mm pistol on Saturday while a drug peddler travelling on a bike managed to escape from the spot.
The contraband hidden in a bag fell from the bike when the police team was chasing the unidentified drug peddler.
Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, DSP, Attari, said a naka was laid near the Shaki Shahpur road in the Bhindisaida police station area. He said a police team saw a bike coming towards the naka. However, the bike rider slowed down vehicle in the middle, took a U turn and fled from the spot. The police team at the naka started chasing him. During chase, a bag fell from the motorcycle. The bike- borne person managed to escape. During search, the police recovered 4 kg of heroin and two boxes with 20 cartridges of 9mm pistol from the bag.
The Bhindisaida police registered a case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act against unknown person in this connection. Further investigation was in progress to identify the drug peddler, the DSP said.
