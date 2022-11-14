4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

Six persons, including two minor children, died in two separate road mishaps in the Amritsar rural belt on Saturday evening.

Four members of a family lost their lives after a Bolero Pik-Up hit their bike near Sarang Chhanna village at around 8pm yesterday. The victims were returning home after attending a shagun ceremony of their relative. The driver of the mini-truck fled from the scene while no arrest was made till now.

Surjit Singh with his son Sonu.

The deceased were identified as Surjit Singh (33) of Sarandev Chhanna village, his wife Santokh Kaur (31), Sonu (6) and Preet Kaur (3).

Agitated over this, the family members of the deceased along with residents of the village stated a protest on Amritsar-Ajnala road. The police reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators, who were demanding immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the two daughters who were left orphaned following the incident. They refused to cremate the bodies until their demands are met.

Nirmal Singh, a resident of Bhindi Saida and father-in-law of the deceased, told the police that there was Shagun Ceremony of his elder brother’s son. He said his son-in-law Surjit Singh along with his daughter and two grandchildren had come to attend the function. He said they were returning home on a bike and when they reached near Jassiwal Canal Bridge near Sarangdev Chhanna village an unknown vehicle hit their bike. They were critically injured and rushed to Ajnala Civil Hospital where they succumbed. The police have registered a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 417, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

The police authorities assured the family to arrest the suspect soon besides taking the matter of suitable compensation to the victim’s daughters. Following this, they lifted the dharna. The bodies would be cremated tomorrow after autopsy.

Meanwhile, Paramjit Singh (65) and his wife Gurmit Kaur (63) lost their lives after a tipper truck hit their motorcycle near Bhinder village here yesterday. They were returning to their home in Bahadurpur village in Tarn Taran when the incident took place. Baljinder Singh, brother of the victim told that the duo died on the spot while the accused fled away the scene. The police have registered a case under Section 304-A, 279, 427 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations were under progress.

Elderly couple dies

Paramjit Singh (65) and his wife Gurmit Kaur (63) lost their lives after a tipper truck hit their motorcycle near Bhinder village here on Saturday. They were returning home at Bahadurpur village in Tarn Taran when the incident took place.