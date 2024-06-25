4 men open fire at business partners in restaurant

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

There was a panic at Jalsa Restaurant in Marhana near Harike village on Sunday when four armed men opened fire on their business partners. However, the victims managed to escape unhurt.

Two of the suspects were identified as Partap Singh and Kanwalpreet Singh. Both are residents of Rasulpur Nehran village. The other two suspects involved in the incident are yet to be identified.

The victims, identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Bhaini Massa Singh village, falling under the Khalra police station, and his business partner Om Parkash of Rajasthan, were having a discussion at Jalsa Restaurant when Partap and one unidentified person came there. Later, Kanwalpreet too came there with an unidentified person.

There were heated exchanges between Simranjit and Kanwalpreet over their business money transaction. Enraged Kanwalpreet pulled out his pistol and shot at Simranjit. Simranjit hit Kanwalpreet and the latter’s pistol fell on the ground. The victims took shelter behind a wall when the suspects fired several shots at them. The victims too fired at the suspects in self-defence. However, the suspects managed to escape from the spot on their vehicle.

After receiving information, cops from the Chohla Sahib police station led by sub-inspector Naresh Kumar visited the spot and recovered four empty cartridges. The police registered a case under Sections 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection.

