4 nabbed for killing vendor

Amritsar, March 29
The Majitha police have arrested four robbers in connection with the killing of an ice-cream vendor at Bhoma village here on Wednesday evening.
The victim, identified as Baluram, hailed from Rajasthan and used to live in a rented accommodation at Bhoma with his wife Shanta.
Those arrested included Gurwinder Singh, Harwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, all residents of Bhoma, and Sahib Singh of Buddatheh village. The police have recovered the mobile phone looted from the victim and the motorcycle used in the crime.
Shanta told the police that her husband had gone to sell ice cream near Baba Rode Shah Dargah on Wednesday. Around 8.15 pm Gagandeep Singh, who lived nearby, told her that Baluram was attacked by some robbers and was critically injured. She immediately rushed to the spot but found him dead.
