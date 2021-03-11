4 of family booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Gurinder Singh, who along with his brother Jatinder Singh, was brutally attacked in the Guru Ki Wadali area three days ago, succumbed to his injuries here on Friday.

The police have now added murder charge in the FIR. Raids are on to nab the suspects, the police said.

Victims’ family said prime suspect Amritpal Singh was involved in drug trafficking and they had opposed their nefarious activities.

Komal, sister of the deceased, said Gurinder and Jatinder work as labourers. She said Amritpal Singh of the same locality and his family was involved in drug peddling and her family had opposed them. She said the accused were nursing a grudge against them. She said on Tuesday, when Gurinder and Jatinder were going for some work on their bike, the accused attacked them. She said the accused hit Gurinder on his head multiple times with a brick. They were rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

SI Rajinder Singh, IO, said besides Amritpal Singh, the police have booked his mother Nirmal Kaur, father Savinder Singh and wife for murder. Earlier, they were booked for attempt to murder.