4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 9

The CIA wing of the Amritsar city police arrested four alleged aides of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, Harike module.

The police confiscated around 53 bullets from their possession. They were held on the disclosure of three alleged operatives of the module arrested in a joint operation of the city police with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Delhi Police. They were held from a hotel near the Golden Temple. A police official confirmed the development.

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanjot Singh, alias Harman, Akashdeep Singh, alias Raja, Gurpreet Singh and Amarjit Singh. They had gone underground after the police arrested three of their accomplices from near the Golden Temple on October 20.

The police had arrested Balraj Singh of Bhikhiwind and Aatish Kumar and Avinash Kumar of Sarhali in Tarn Taran. The police had confiscated an AK-47 assault rifle and one 9mm and two .30 bore pistols along with ammunition from them. They were working as security guards at a tile factory in Gujarat.

According to information, following a tip-off, the police brought them on production warrant from the jail. Their disclosure led to the arrest of Harmanjot, Akashdeep, Gurpreet and Amarjit. They were also allegedly involved in arms smuggling.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had arrested one Harminder Singh of Kot Isse Khan town in Moga. He was booked for alleged terror activities and a case was registered under the UAPA against him. During interrogation, he told the Delhi Police that some of his associates were hiding in Amritsar. The input was shared with the AGTF and Amritsar police. Later, the city police raided a hotel in the Ghee Mandi area and arrested the accused with three pistols. An AK-47 rifle was also recovered.