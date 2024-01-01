4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

Amritsar, December 31
The Amritsar (Rural) police have busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of its four members while one of their accomplice is still at large.
The police recovered four stolen bikes, four snatched mobile phones and sharp weapons used in robberies from the four suspects. Those arrested were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, Jugraj Singh, Jaskaran Singh and Har Rai Singh while their accomplice identified as Vishal was absconding.
Akhil Gupta, a resident of Gopal Nagar, who used to work as Zomato rider, told the police that on December 25, he was going to deliver food at Celebration Enclave located in Guruwali village on the Tarn Taran road when five persons riding two bikes, including a Bullet motorcycle, stopped him.
The suspects pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched his two mobile phones and Rs 7,800 cash.
A case was registered in this connection. During investigation, the police zeroed in on four suspects. The police recovered a Bullet motorcycle, three Splendor bikes and four snatched phones from the possession of the suspects.
Harpal Singh, SHO, Chatiwind police station, said raids were on to nab Vishal. He said four suspects were produce a court and brought on three-day police remand.
