4 robbers involved in carjacking held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The city police have arrested four more members of a carjacking gang and confiscated a car, two mobile phones and three sharp weapons from them.

They were part of the gang, which snatched a car from a Ludhiana-based trader Gurpreet Singh near Model Industrial Park in the Maqboolpura area on September 19.

Among those arrested, include notorious robbers Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, of Chone village in Gurdaspur, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, of Kuhatwind Hindua village, Gurjant Singh, alias Raja, of Anekot village in Gurdaspur and Inderjit Singh of Pink City Colony on the Kahnowan road in Batala.

Earlier, the police had arrested their accomplices Pardeep Singh and Varinder Singh of Udonangal Khurd village and Shamsher Singh of Anekot village in Gurdaspur.

Gurpreet stated to the police that some unknown armed persons snatched his car (bearing registration No. PB-65-CQ-4145) when he came to model industrial park. The police arrested Pardeep, Varinder and Shamsher Singh and recovered car from them.

During further investigation, the police arrested the remaining four accomplices from the Daburji area here today.

Lovepreet had eight cases of snatchings, robbery and the NDPS Act registered against him. The police said Gagandeep had three criminal cases, including attempt to murder and the NDPS Act, registered in different parts of Punjab while Gurjant had two criminal cases of theft registered in Gurdaspur and Batala.