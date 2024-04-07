 4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • 4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Cops investigate at the ICICI Bank in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Despite tall claims by of the Punjab Police to have beefed up security in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, robbers are looting residents in different parts of the holy city.

On Saturday, four armed persons looted the ICICI Bank branch on the Tarn Taran road here. The suspects with covered faces decamped with Rs 12 lakh from the bank. While one of the suspects remained outside, three of them entered the bank and barged into cashier’s cabin. They pointed a pistol at the cashier, looted cash and fled from the spot.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigations, Harpreet Singh, reached the spot and initiated probe. He scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and on the bank premises to find clues about the perpetrators of the crime who came on a scooter.

In a major lapse on the part of the bank authorities, there was no security guard at the bank which made it an easy target for robbers.

“We have asked for a report from the bank regarding the security parameters it has and whether it follows instructions issued by the police from time to time,” the DCP said. As per information, the incident occurred around 2 pm. Lakhwinder Singh, a bank official, said three persons came inside bank. One of them was carrying a pistol. They entered the cashier’s cabin and looted cash. The DCP said a case had been registered and investigation was in progress. He said, “We have some clues after scanning footage of the CCTV cameras, but we cannot share it with the media at this point. The suspects will be arrested soon.”

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The police have identified the suspects involved in the ICICI Bank dacoity and raids are on to nab them. We are not sharing the names of assailants as it will hamper the investigation. We are also looking into the money trail in the incident.”

In the second incident, two women were robbed of their scooter, mobile phones and cash in the Kathunangal area here yesterday. Though the police have identified the suspects, they are yet to be arrested.

Komalpreet Kaur, a resident of Dhade village in the Kathunangal area, said she along with her relative Komal were going to her parents’ home in Hasanpura village on scooter. She said when they reached near Bhelowal village T-point, two unidentified youth intercepted them. They hit their scooter following which the victims fell down. Komalpreet sustained injuries in the incident.

She said the suspects first snatched their mobile phones and took away their scooter. They had their purses in storage compartment of the scooter which contained Rs 10,000 in cash. She said one of the suspects was carrying a pistol. The incident occurred yesterday around 11am. She said the suspects were identified as Jorawar Singh and Pragat Singh, both residents of Babowal village. The Kathunangal police have registered a case and launched further probe in this connection.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

4
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

7
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

8
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

9
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

10
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Police crack whip on drug peddlers, bootleggers, model code violators

Amritsar MC removes construction debris, cleans sewers in south zone

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Two peddlers land in police dragnet with 5.5 kg heroin

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work