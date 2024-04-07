4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Despite tall claims by of the Punjab Police to have beefed up security in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, robbers are looting residents in different parts of the holy city.

On Saturday, four armed persons looted the ICICI Bank branch on the Tarn Taran road here. The suspects with covered faces decamped with Rs 12 lakh from the bank. While one of the suspects remained outside, three of them entered the bank and barged into cashier’s cabin. They pointed a pistol at the cashier, looted cash and fled from the spot.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigations, Harpreet Singh, reached the spot and initiated probe. He scanned footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area and on the bank premises to find clues about the perpetrators of the crime who came on a scooter.

In a major lapse on the part of the bank authorities, there was no security guard at the bank which made it an easy target for robbers.

“We have asked for a report from the bank regarding the security parameters it has and whether it follows instructions issued by the police from time to time,” the DCP said. As per information, the incident occurred around 2 pm. Lakhwinder Singh, a bank official, said three persons came inside bank. One of them was carrying a pistol. They entered the cashier’s cabin and looted cash. The DCP said a case had been registered and investigation was in progress. He said, “We have some clues after scanning footage of the CCTV cameras, but we cannot share it with the media at this point. The suspects will be arrested soon.”

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “The police have identified the suspects involved in the ICICI Bank dacoity and raids are on to nab them. We are not sharing the names of assailants as it will hamper the investigation. We are also looking into the money trail in the incident.”

In the second incident, two women were robbed of their scooter, mobile phones and cash in the Kathunangal area here yesterday. Though the police have identified the suspects, they are yet to be arrested.

Komalpreet Kaur, a resident of Dhade village in the Kathunangal area, said she along with her relative Komal were going to her parents’ home in Hasanpura village on scooter. She said when they reached near Bhelowal village T-point, two unidentified youth intercepted them. They hit their scooter following which the victims fell down. Komalpreet sustained injuries in the incident.

She said the suspects first snatched their mobile phones and took away their scooter. They had their purses in storage compartment of the scooter which contained Rs 10,000 in cash. She said one of the suspects was carrying a pistol. The incident occurred yesterday around 11am. She said the suspects were identified as Jorawar Singh and Pragat Singh, both residents of Babowal village. The Kathunangal police have registered a case and launched further probe in this connection.

