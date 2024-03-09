4 snatchers nabbed after chase

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 8

After a hot chase, the Amritsar rural police nabbed four snatchers here today. They had snatched a mobile phone and parcels from delivery man of Zomato when the police teams started a chase following information.

Those arrested were identified as Jobanjit Singh of Nangal (Batala), Gurbaksh Singh of Ballarwal (Batala), Harjinder singh of Pandori (Batala) and Manpreet Singh of Batala.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar rural police, said the police got an information that four robbers were roaming in a car and had snatched a mobile phone from Jandiala area. They had again looted a Zomato delivery boy in the Khalchian area. The police teams of Jandiala Guru and Khalichian started chasing the robbers who were driving a car.

The SSP said the robbers were surrounded and arrested by the police teams. He said separate cases were being registered at Jandiala and Khalichian police stations. They would be produced in the court tomorrow seeking their police remand. The police hoped to solve several cases of robbery after their interrogation.

