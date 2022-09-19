4-week dairy training course from Sept 27

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development has announced to organise a four-week dairy training course to impart technical skills to farmers aspiring to set up their own dairy farms from September 27.

Officials of the department said people under the age group of 18-50 years are eligible for the training camp. The candidate should be unemployed, should have passed Class X, possess a domicile of rural area and should have at least five animals.

The candidates would be given training for artificial insemination for improvement of breed of livestock and other aspects of management of the farm, besides training to handle common health issues of the animals.

After successful completion of training, candidates would be eligible for subsidy to set up their dairy farms which would include purchase of animals, construction of shed, purchase of machinery and four-wheeler for supply of milk. The interested candidates can contact office of Deputy Director at Verka.