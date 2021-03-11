4-year-old among two killed in road mishaps in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

Two persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road mishaps that occurred in the city on Wednesday.

A youth was killed and his friend seriously injured when they fell off the Chatiwind flyover here on Wednesday. Over-speeding is stated to be the reason behind the accident. Another friend of them fell on the flyover road. The three of them were riding a motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Yudhvir Singh (17), a resident of Sultanwind village. His friend, Karanbir, also fell from the flyover along with him while their third friend Raja Singh fell off the bike on the flyover. After the incident, both Yudhvir and Karanbir were rushed to hospital where Yudhvir succumbed to his injuries.

The police said they were returning home at Sultanwind village from the Chabba side. The motorcycle was being driven rashly by one of them and they lost control of it near the roundabout on the flyover, hitting it against the wall leading to falling off the bike of Yudhvir and Karanbir on to the road.

Meanwhile a four-year-old boy, identified as Harman, lost his life and his relative Tisha (16) was seriously injured when a speeding car hit them near Celebration Palace located on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here on Wednesday. The car occupants sped away towards the Majitha Road side.

Ritu, mother of the victim, told the police that she along with her family and her niece Tisha of Tung Bala located on Majitha Road were coming from Khankot village in an auto-rickshaw. They were going to Sandhu Colony to meet some relative.

She said as the auto-rickshaw stopped near Celebration Palace to drop them, her niece Tisha alighted from the auto and picked up her son Harman. She said a car being driven rashly came from the rear and hit her niece and sped towards Majitha Road. Tishan sustained serious injuries while Harman was killed on the spot.

Investigating officer Amar Singh said a case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified car-borne persons. He said CCTV cameras in the area were being scrutinised to find the car and identify the suspects.