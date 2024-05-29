4-yr-old found abandoned at Golden Temple complex

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

A four-year-old child was found abandoned at the Golden Temple complex here on Tuesday. The boy was wearing a red T-shirt and black colour lower.

He was found by SGPC staff inside the complex. He was produced by the Galliara police before the Children Welfare Committee (CWC). The police said the CWC admitted the boy to the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society.

The police along with SGPC authorities scanned the footage of CCTVs installed in the shrine complex. The police later circulated a video and pictures of the suspected woman who left him in the complex. The police sought info about the woman for further necessary action.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #SGPC #Sikhs