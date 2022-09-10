40 industrialists take part in technical workshop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

About 40 industrialists from a spectrum of industries took part in a technical workshop for industrial skills conducted by the Department of Employment Generation under the Punjab Skill Development Mission here on Friday.

Prominent industries like Quality Pharma, Wave Beverage, OCM Mills, JC Motor, Khanna Paper Mills, Taj Swarana Hotel, Singh Industry, Shri Dhanvantari Pharma, Hotel Hyatt and others participated in it.

The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, under the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM), which is being run by the Central Government, aims to provide financial assistance to industrial establishments and ITI passed candidates. Candidates are given stipend during this training and 25 per cent of the stipend is funded by the Central Government.

During the meeting, Kanwar Sukhjinder Singh Chatwal, director, project development of Sun Foundation Multi Skill Development Centre, welcomed the industries that participated in the workshop. On the occasion, Surinder Singh and Rajesh Bahri, staff of the PSDM, gave detailed information on the schemes of the mission and detailed information about the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). He appealed to the industry to make maximum use of this scheme of the Central Government.

In this workshop, Assistant Labour Commissioner Vikas Kumar and Rohit Mahindru, functional manager of the DIC, elaborated on the Central Government’s NAPS. In order to get the maximum benefit of the scheme, the youth can be employed.

On the occasion, NAPS resource person Dr Pushkar Mishra introduced NAPS to the industry. He appealed to take maximum advantage of it. Making an appeal to the members present from the industry to share the information of vacancies in the industry with the District Employment and Business Bureau, Amritsar, so that maximum employment can be provided to more unemployed applicants. The trainees would be given a stipend of Rs 1,500.