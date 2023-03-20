400 issued challan for violating norms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 19

A day after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on the self-styled radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, the city police along with paramilitary forces today took out a flag march in different parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal said over 400 challans were issued to traffic norm violators in the city on Sunday and during checking, the police took preventive action against 10 persons. A total of 150 vehicles were challaned for black film on their windowpanes, 135 bikers were challaned for driving vehicles without a number plate and 110 were challaned for triple riding. He said 32 Bullet motorcycle riders were challaned for producing bursting sound by modifying silencers.

The flag marches were carried out in all districts in Punjab in order to ensure law and order and inculcate a sense of security among common people. During the flag marches, the police also urged people to maintain peace and not to believe in any rumours.

The holy city, which hosted the G20 Summit recently, is already on alert.

The police teams headed by three Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police — Dr Mehtab Singh, Prabhjot Singh Virk and Harjit Singh Dhaliwal — along with Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers organised flag marches in Gate Hakima, Islamabad, areas under Division C, D and E police stations, Heritage Street, Hall Gate, Katra Jaimal Singh and Rambagh areas.

The police urged people to stay away from rumour mongers, while adding the situation in entire Punjab was peaceful. They said people could call the control room for confirmation in case there were rumours.

The police also put up nakas at entry and exit points of the city. The police have identified around 100 such sensitive points where checkpoints were installed and checked vehicles.

Rajesh Kumar, a local resident, said he got a number of calls from his relatives outside Punjab asking whether they should come to Punjab or not.

“People outside the state are in a state of tension and calling us for ascertaining the actual position in Punjab,” he said. Internet services remained shut for the second consecutive day due to which online banking service has also suffered.

Nowadays, people prefer making online payments using mobile applications, but as internet services are shut, business activities also remained affected.