400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 16

In order to regulate traffic and mitigate woes in the holy city, the Traffic Police have deputed as many as 400 more cops, who would be led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, four Assistant Commissioners of Police and six Inspector-rank officials. With the deployment of 400 more police personnel on traffic duty, now a total of around 550 personnel would manage traffic in the city.

The police would not only focus on streamlining traffic by dividing the city into three zones, but would also deal with the violators with an iron hand. Around 160 cops were handed over challan books that would move about in the city on 80 bikes and issue challans to offenders.

“Those who are found driving vehicles without number plates, driving rashly, jumping the red light, indulging in triple riding, riding without a helmet and modifying the silencers of Bullet motorcycles to produce ear-splitting sound, etc, would be dealt with strictly,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal.

On Thursday, the police challaned six persons for covering the windowpanes of their cars with black film; 40 for driving vehicles without number plates; 82 for triple riding; and 18 for tweaking silencers of their motorcycles to produce deafening sound.

Every zone would be looked after by an ACP and two Inspector-rank officials who would have around 150 traffic cops at their disposal.

Bhandal said around 28 PCR teams and 10 vehicles of Quick Response Team had been deputed at every entrance and exit point of the city for controlling crime. These vehicles would be equipped with sophisticated weapons. He said around 45 jawans of SWAT teams with modern gadgets and weapons were also being used to deal with emergency situations.

The police also appealed to the public to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit to avoid any road mishap. Bhandal urged the shopkeepers to keep their goods inside their shops and not to encroach upon roads leading to congestion.