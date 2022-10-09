400 SGTB College students get degrees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

Over 400 girl students from various graduate and post-graduate classes were awarded degrees and the meritorious students were honoured with gold medals, during the annual convocation of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College (SGTB) College for Women today. Khalsa College Governing Council Honorary Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who was the chief guest, laid emphasis on education for women.

He said, “For a socially aware and developed society, the focus must be on girl education.” He also urged girls to be financially independent in life to get their rightful place and honour in the society. Chhina added that with the right attitude and opportunity, the girls can shine in any field.

College Principal Nanak Singh read the progress report citing their achievements in academics, cultural activities and sports. He said, “Under the able leadership of KCGC, the college has been progressing every day.”