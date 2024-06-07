40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

The bandh call given by radical outfit Dal Khalsa went off peacefully as no incident of the protesters forcing residents to close their shops were reported here on Thursday. The outfit had given the bandh call to observe the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

A majority of the shops were seen shut early in the morning. The shopkeepers observed a complete bandh till evening after which some traders started opening their shops. The radical outfit, which had given the bandh call, did not force shopkeepers to shut their shops.

As a result, most markets wore a deserted look. Even traffic on roads was much less as compared to normal days. As cops were present at almost all roads, the city did not witness any untoward incident.

In a press note issued by Dal Khalsa, its leader Kanwar Pal Singh thanked the residents of the city for extending cooperation and expressing solidarity with the victims of the 1984 riots. He said the outfit did not force anyone to close their shops. “It was voluntary participation on the part of residents of the city,” he said.

He said the Union Government continues to give step-motherly treatment to Sikhs as even some Bandi Singhs who have completed their jail terms have not been released. The outfit would continue to work for their release, he added.

