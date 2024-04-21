418 degrees conferred at convocation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Saroop Rani Government College for Women, Amritsar, celebrated its 52nd convocation today. Principal Daljit Kaur presided over the ceremony conferring degrees to 418 students, who successfully completed various master’s and bachelor’s degree courses of the 2021-2022 batch.

Jatinder Kaur Arora, Executive Director of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and Member of Punjab Biodiversity Board, was the chief guest. Daljit Kaur presented the annual college report and highlighted achievements of the students. A vibrant cultural programme was presented by the Music and Dance Department.

In her address, Jatinder Kaur highlighted the burgeoning start-up ecosystem in India, offering abundant opportunities for graduates to excel and innovate, especially for women entrepreneurs.

