42 leaders inducted into party fold on BJP’s 42nd foundation day, says Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

As many as 42 leaders and workers of SAD, Congress and Shiv Sena joined the BJP on its 42nd foundation day celebrated here on Wednesday, claimed party leader Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju, former IAS officer, who felicitated and welcomed them into the party fold.

He hoisted the party flag and address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was telecast live on the big screen for party workers and the public. He said the BJP government was in power in 18 states. So, the responsibility of the party leaders and workers increased tremendously. It is not only necessary to eliminate the enemy at the border, but foes like poverty, illiteracy and corruption in the country as well. He said the BJP was formed with the spirit of nationalism and service culture and today the party was moving ahead with the same conviction without any fear and pressure.

Dr Raju appealed to party workers to go door to door to strengthen the community spirit and create awareness among people about the benefits of pro-people centric schemes. The workers present on the occasion took oath of fulfilling all targets set by the party. Among others present were Sarchand Singh Khiala, Kanwarbir Singh, head of BJP OBC Morcha Punjab and Rakesh Mahajan, circle president.