43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 16

Allaying fears of shortage of power supply this summer, Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has announced that the thermal plants have sufficient reserves of coal for 43 days.

He was to inaugurate development works in villages of Jandiala Guru here on Tuesday. “It was made possible due to the opening of a coal mine located in Jharkhand by the AAP-led state government,” he said.

Elaborating on the planning made by the department regarding power supply in summer days, he said the thermal plants in the state currently had reserves for 43 days. He said this happened due to the Punjab Government’s opening of a coal mine located in Jharkhand, which was closed for a long time.

He inaugurated the installation of solar lights, bathrooms, gym and interlock tiles in the crematorium and the RO system in a government elementary school at a village in Jandiala Guru constituency.

He said the timely opening of coal mines in Jharkhand not only increased coal reserves but also saved crores of rupees of the government. He said, “The state government does not face any shortage of money for public welfare works and the main reason for this was that every penny was going to people.”

The minister laid the foundation stone of an anganwadi centee, which is to be built at a cost of Rs 9.82 lakh, at Government Elementary School at Mallian village. He said soon a sports stadium would be built here at a cost of Rs 32 lakh.