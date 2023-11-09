45 bags of fake cement seized near Kale road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 8

The Chheharta police have booked Buta Singh, a resident of Gillwali village located on the Tarn Taran road, on charges of fraud and Copyright Act for allegedly selling fake cement of the ACC brand.

The police and company official confiscated 45 bags of fake ACC cement loaded on a tractor-trailer, which Buta was driving. The suspect was intercepted following a tip-off near the Kale road. On seeing the police, Buta fled on the tractor leaving the trailer behind.

Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Mayur Vihar, New Delhi, said he was the investigating officer of the SGS IPR Consultancy LLP, a firm engaged by the ACC cement for taking action against those involved in trading of fake cement of their brand in the region.

Manoj said he and an ACC company expert Anand Prasad conducted a survey in Amritsar. During survey, they found that Buta was involved in the illegal trade of selling fake ACC cement.

He said Buta filled fake cement in ACC bags. He was not only cheating innocent people, but also causing losses to the firm. Manoj said they got a tip-off that Buta was going from Gillwali village on the Tarn Taran road to the Kale Ghanupur bypass for selling cement. A naka was laid near the Kale road and the suspect was intercepted by the police.

Buta escaped leaving behind the trailer loaded with 45 bags of fake ACC cement, which were seized by the police. A case was registered against Buta in this connection.

