450 Tarn Taran police officials transferred

Tarn Taran, June 17

Effecting a large-scale shake-up, the police department transferred 450 employees from here on Monday. A senior district police official said that those transferred range in the rank of constable to sub-inspector.

There are reports that the state government after its severe defeat in the recently held Lok Sabha elections was taking large-scale corruption in the police department seriously. It is believed to be one of the most serious reasons for the defeat of the ruling party, leading to the revamp.

The senior police official said that the transferred cops had stayed at a station for long. More transfers are under consideration, he added.

From the rank of inspector to others in the gazetted rank, cops were under the scanner of the state government, said the official.

Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, city police station, Tarn Taran, said more than a dozen employees have been transferred from there to other police stations on Monday.

