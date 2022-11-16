 470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district : The Tribune India

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Police officials during a cordon and search operation being carried out in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 15

The police arrested 12 persons and seized 470-gm heroin during a cordon and search operation carried out in the city as well as in the rural belt here on Tuesday.

In the city, the search operation was conducted in the Maqboolpura and Anngarh area, which are infamous for rampant drug abuse in the holy city. It was supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) AS Rai, while senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner of police Dr Mehtab Singh, were also involved in the operation.

As per details 150 cops in 10 teams carried out search operation in Maqboolpura flats during which the police held Abhid Khan of Alwar, Rajasthan, and Sunny Singh of Maqboolpur for allegedly possessing 270-gm heroin. The police also confiscated Rs 3.30 lakh alleged drug proceeds from them. Besides, the police also impounded four vehicles.

Similarly, 350 cops in 20 teams conducted a search operation in the Anngarh area during which the entire area was cordoned off. During search, the police arrested nine persons with 15-gm heroin, 40 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor, 118 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,132 crackers. The police also recovered five swords and four baseballs from the residence of a drug peddler currently lodged in jail. The police also nabbed two snatchers wanted in an instance occurred six days ago. A similar search operation was carried out in the Chheharta area too.

Addressing the media, the ADGP (Traffic) said the main objective of the operation was to instill a sense of fear among the miscreants and assure the public that the police were there to help them. He urged them to cooperate with the police by sharing information about drug peddlers and criminal elements to make Punjab a drug-free society.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police carried out search operation in Lopoke, Jandiala and the Majitha area and seized 200-gm heroin, 300-kg lahan and 18 litres of illicit liquor. The police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Chogwan with 200-gm heroin. The police have registered a case, said SSP (rural police) Swapan Sharma.

Rs 3.3 lakh ‘drug money’ confiscated in Maqboolpura area

  • In the city, the search operation was conducted in the Maqboolpura and Anngarh area, which are infamous for rampant drug abuse in the holy city
  • As per details 150 cops in 10 teams carried out search operation in Maqboolpura and arrested two persons. They seized 270-gm heroin and confiscated Rs 3.30 lakh alleged drug proceeds. Besides, the police also impounded four vehicles
  • Similarly, 350 cops in 20 teams conducted a search operation in the Anngarh area during which the entire area was cordoned off. During search, the police arrested nine persons with 15-gm heroin, 40 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor, 118 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,132 crackers

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

2
Punjab

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

3
Himachal

30-year-old US citizen found dead in Dharamsala’s forest area, was missing since Nov 8

4
Punjab

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

5
Nation

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

6
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

7
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

8
Nation

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

9
Haryana

Power substation in Surajkund gets forest clearance after four years

10
Trending

Shoaib Malik drops a sweet message for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amid separation rumours

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

PM calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

PM Modi calls for diplomacy to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine, opposes curbs on Russian crude

G20 Says India’s energy security key to global growth | Warn...

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

Emerging tech in focus at Modi-Biden meet

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

Earth now home to 800 cr people; India emerges top contributor over last decade, adding 17.7 crore

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

India abstains from UN vote against Russia

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up

SBI hikes lending rates; home, auto loan EMIs to go up


Cities

View All

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

7 booked for murder bid in month-old case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect’s police remand extended

Staff of water supply department protest, want regular jobs

Rally marks Raja Ram Mohan Roy’s birth anniversary

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Zirakpur Underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

Panchkula bars, eateries to shut by 12 am

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Delhi murder: Accused Aftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez granted bail by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses remain off road, passengers troubled

Phagwara: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across Jalandhar district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued

2 brothers killed in accident on Patiala-Samana road

Patiala Health officer in soup over fake OPD slip

4 more quit posts over Prof’s reinstatement at Punjabi University