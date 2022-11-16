470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 15

The police arrested 12 persons and seized 470-gm heroin during a cordon and search operation carried out in the city as well as in the rural belt here on Tuesday.

In the city, the search operation was conducted in the Maqboolpura and Anngarh area, which are infamous for rampant drug abuse in the holy city. It was supervised by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) AS Rai, while senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Parminder Singh Bhandal and Additional Deputy Commissioner of police Dr Mehtab Singh, were also involved in the operation.

As per details 150 cops in 10 teams carried out search operation in Maqboolpura flats during which the police held Abhid Khan of Alwar, Rajasthan, and Sunny Singh of Maqboolpur for allegedly possessing 270-gm heroin. The police also confiscated Rs 3.30 lakh alleged drug proceeds from them. Besides, the police also impounded four vehicles.

Similarly, 350 cops in 20 teams conducted a search operation in the Anngarh area during which the entire area was cordoned off. During search, the police arrested nine persons with 15-gm heroin, 40 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor, 118 bottles of illicit liquor and 1,132 crackers. The police also recovered five swords and four baseballs from the residence of a drug peddler currently lodged in jail. The police also nabbed two snatchers wanted in an instance occurred six days ago. A similar search operation was carried out in the Chheharta area too.

Addressing the media, the ADGP (Traffic) said the main objective of the operation was to instill a sense of fear among the miscreants and assure the public that the police were there to help them. He urged them to cooperate with the police by sharing information about drug peddlers and criminal elements to make Punjab a drug-free society.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police carried out search operation in Lopoke, Jandiala and the Majitha area and seized 200-gm heroin, 300-kg lahan and 18 litres of illicit liquor. The police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Chogwan with 200-gm heroin. The police have registered a case, said SSP (rural police) Swapan Sharma.

Rs 3.3 lakh ‘drug money’ confiscated in Maqboolpura area