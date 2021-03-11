48 hrs later, drones seized from drug-peddler sent to forensic lab

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Two days after the seizure of two drones from a notorious drug-peddler, the police have sent the same for forensic examination to know about their flying history.

The police had nabbed notorious drug-peddler Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, involved in cross-border smuggling with the help of drones. He originally hails from Havelian village in Tarn Taran, which is infamous for drug peddling. Currently, he was living in Harkrishan Nagar on the Kale road in the Chheharta area of the district.

Jaggi was held from near Partap Steel Mill in Chheharta following a tip-off. His interrogation led to the seizure of two drones and weapons. During questioning, he confessed that a drone, which was confiscated by the police on April 7 from Guru Ki Wadali area, also belonged to him.

The drug-peddler had eight cases of cross-border drug peddling, robbery, murder and under the Arms Act registered against him. Jaggi was not only involved in smuggling of heroin from across the border, he also used to peddle drugs from Delhi. While lodged in jail, he used to run this illegal trade from jail through phone as jail authorities had recovered a mobile phone from his possession inside jail in August 2018.

In 2008 he was booked for possessing 2-kg heroin and 260 gm of smack. In June 2014 he was booked in connection with seizure of 13-kg heroin, Rs. 36 lakh Indian currency notes, four pistols with bullets.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (West), Tushar Gupta, said it was a rare case where the police managed to confiscate drones from a drug-peddler. “The drones were sent to the forensic lab to ascertain flying history, including how many times they made sorties from across the border for smuggling the contraband or arms,” said Tushar Gupta.

The accused was on police remand and further interrogation was under progress.