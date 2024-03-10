482-gm gold seized at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The anti-smuggling cell of the Customs Department seized 482 gram of gold from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. Custom officials said acting on specific intelligence input, officials of the anti-smuggling cell intercepted a passenger, who had arrived at the airport from Sharjah by Air India Express flight IX-198 today morning. During search, officials recovered a round shaped gold strip weighing 482 gram, wrapped around calf under socks of the left leg of the passenger.

Officials claimed that the market value of 482 gm (24 carat) gold was estimated at

Rs 31,33,000.

