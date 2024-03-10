482-gm gold seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, March 9
The anti-smuggling cell of the Customs Department seized 482 gram of gold from a passenger at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. Custom officials said acting on specific intelligence input, officials of the anti-smuggling cell intercepted a passenger, who had arrived at the airport from Sharjah by Air India Express flight IX-198 today morning. During search, officials recovered a round shaped gold strip weighing 482 gram, wrapped around calf under socks of the left leg of the passenger.
Officials claimed that the market value of 482 gm (24 carat) gold was estimated at
Rs 31,33,000.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...