49,000 sedative pills seized in one month

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 22

Hinting at rampant illegal smuggling of intoxicants in the holy city, the police have seized around 49,000 sedative pills and Rs 1.02 lakh of alleged drug proceeds in past one month. The police have arrested 12 persons in this connection.

The police have arrested two persons with 29,920 of banned tramadol tablets along with Rs 29,000 of drug money here yesterday. They were identified as Nishan Sharma of Sundar Nagar on Batala Road and Rajiv Kumar of Namak Mandi area.

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said Nishan was held from near Suraj Chanda Tara Cinema near Bus stand and his interrogation led to the arrest of Rajiv alias Saurav. The duo were produced in the court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.

Earlier, the police had arrested Varinder Singh of Chabba, Princepal Singh and Vicky of Fateh Singh Colony and seized 9,500 intoxicants and Rs 40,000 of drug money from them on December 17. Similarly, on December 14, it has nabbed Vijay Kumar of Ghah Mandi and Subhash Arora of Ram Bagh area for allegedly possessing 2,660 of intoxicant tablets along wih 33,000 drug money.

Besides the police confiscated 6,860 of sedative pills from five persons identified as Harpal Singh of Basarke Gillan village, Ramgopal of Batala Road, Bikramjit Singh of Gumanpura, Jagjit Singh of Panjurai village and Dalbir Singh of Basarke village. Jaskaran Singh said the police have tightened the noose around the drug peddlers which was leading to the seizure of drugs as well as their arrest in the cases.