49th Annual Convocation of GNDU: Gulzar, Prof Yogesh Kumar Chawla honoured with honoris causa degrees

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, APRIL 6

The biggest challenge being faced by the country and the world today is crisis of character. Crisis of character is at the root of most of the problems. This was stated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University. He said the malaise could be rectified with the Gurbani, which states that truth is supreme and if there is anything higher than that, then it is, to follow the path of truthfulness.

Students in a jubilant mood after receiving their degrees in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar

He stated this while addressing graduates on the occasion of the 49th annual convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University here on Saturday. He said the university has been named after the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev, who preached equality and compassion and stands as a beacon of enlightenment in the world.

On the occasion, Bollywood personality Gulzar (Sampooran Singh Kalra) — renowned for his contribution as a lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, film director, and producer — was conferred (online) with a honoris causa Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Literature in the faculty of Languages as he was unable to physically present due to his health issues.

Further, Prof Yogesh K Chawla, former director and emeritus professor, and former professor and head of the Department of Hepatology, PGIMER, Chandigarh, was bestowed with a honoris causa Doctorate Degree of Science in the faculty of Medical Sciences. These two personalities were honoured in recognition of their contribution in their respective fields.

Prof Rajiv Sood, Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, was the special guest. On the occasion, 370 degrees of PhD, Post-Graduate and Under-Graduate degrees and 171 medals were awarded to students from various faculties.

Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Prof Karanjit Singh Kahlon, Registrar of the university, coordinated the convocation. The Vice-Chancellor also honoured the chief guest and other guests with a memento on behalf of the university. Prof Palwinder Singh, Dean, Academic Affairs, presented a vote of thanks. Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean (Students Welfare), and a large number of eminent personalities, members of the Senate and the Syndicate of the university, Deans of the faculties, faculty members and graduating students were present to mark this august occasion.

The university boasts of a cutting-edge infrastructure, currently accommodating 19 start-ups and overseeing seven innovation-driven projects worth approximately 70 lakh. The university has entered into international collaborations with Netherland, Canada and Japan. The university has established a Centre for Agriculture Research and Innovation (CARI) with an aim to integrate research and education in the field of agriculture and the centre is focusing on cultivating high value non-traditional crops. Through collaboration with farmers, researches, entrepreneurs and investors, the CARI aims to consolidate an eco-system of entrepreneurship and innovation in the agriculture sector, he said, adding that this is the need of the hour in a primarily agrarian state like Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU