5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Amritsar, May 5

With an arrival of 20,585 metric tonnes of wheat crop in the grain markets of the district on Sunday, the total arrival during the season has reached 5.73 lakh metric tonnes. The government agencies procured 20,042 MT while private traders purchased 630 MT on Sunday.

Government agencies have procured a total of 5.23 MT of wheat during the season as private buyers’ share is 45,064 MT. Mandi Board officials stated that 99 per cent of the crop which has arrived in the markets has already been procured and only 5,517 MT was left unsold till Sunday evening.

Of the total 5.67 lakh MT procurement so far, only 2.65 lakh MT has been lifted from the markets. Mandi Board officials stated that 3.02 lakh MT of procured stocks was still lying in the markets waiting to be lifted.

Officials of the district administration stated that efforts are being made to lift the entire procured stocks from the markets at the earliest. They stated that the target was to lift the procured grains within 72 hours of the purchase.

The officials stated that nearly 99 per cent of the yield is expected to reach the markets till the end of this week as the crop is fully ripened and harvesting is going on at a fast pace.

