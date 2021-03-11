5 armed persons rob sweet shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Five armed persons looted a sweet meat shop on the Ajnala road at gunpoint here on Sunday night. One of the suspects was later identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Muradpura village. He was arrested by the police team within 24 hours, while raids are on to arrest his accomplices. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said Inder Singh of Ranjit Avenue and shop owner, told the police that the incident took place around 11.20 pm on Sunday. He said he was counting the cash when five armed persons entered the shop and looted the cash and his mobile phone. The police recovered a double- barreled gun, 13 live cartridges, two toy pistols, snatched mobile and Rs 2,000 cash from Gopi’s possession. He was produced in the court and brought on police remand. Raids are on to arrest his accomplices. TNS

One arrested for sodomising boy

Amritsar: The Division B police have arrested a boy for allegedly sodomising a minor boy. The accused is cousin of the 12-year-old victim. The family members alleged that the accused showed vulgar videos to him and later subjected him to unnatural sex. The police registered a case under Section 377 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.