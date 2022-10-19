5 booked for abducting teenage girl from Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 18

A teenage girl was abducted on the pretext of marriage from Gharka village by a family of nearby Kambo Dhai Wala village on Sunday. The victim’s parents had gone to the village gurdwara to pay obeisance when the incident took place. The victim’s father said the accused had been identified as Gurpreet Singh Guri, his sister Amandeep Kaur, mother Surinder Kaur, father Jarnail Singh, all residents of Kambo Dhai Wala, and Saurav Arora of Patti. Gurpreet Singh Guri in connivance with other accused abducted the girl from near her house in a car. Chohla Sahib police have registered a case under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC against the accused, said ASI Gurmukh Singh.