5-day litfest begins today in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 13

A five-day literary festival, ‘Amritsar Sahit Utsav 2023’, will start on February 14. To be held at Khalsa College, the litfest will mark the beginning of year-long celebrations of the birth centenary of eminent Punjabi writer, Mohinder Singh Sarna.

On the second day of the festival, a session dedicated to Sarna’s contribution to Punjabi literature will be held. Navtej Sarna, a seasoned diplomat, who served as India’s Ambassador to the US and Israel and High Commissioner to the UK, will preside over the session. Sarna had recently won the KLF award for his book, ‘Crimson Spring’, a historical fiction on 1919 Amritsar massacre. Sarna has also published ‘Savage Harvest’, an English translation of Mohinder Singh Sarna’s stories on partition.

Sarna was born in Rawalpindi in 1923. He left the city after Partition but the city and its vibrant life in undivided Punjab remained a constant reference in his many works of literary fiction.

The litfest will be inaugurated by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. A week-long book fair will also be held on the occasion.