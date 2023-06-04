5 held with pistol, sharp weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 3

The Gate Hakima police have busted a gang of robbers and recovered a country-made pistol and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Kamal alias Kalu, Rohit alias Nikka, Samile, Sahil alias Sal and Sahil Kumar, all residents of Haripura area. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them. One of their accomplices, identified as Neeraj, managed to escape from the spot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-1) Dr Mehtab Singh said the accused were held from abandoned quarters in B-block area when the police nabbed them during patrolling in the locality.

“Besides a country-made pistol, two bullets and four sharp-edged weapons, the police also recovered a map of Muthoot Finance, Majith Mandi, in the walled city. A preliminary probe revealed that they were planning to rob the finance company’s branch,” he said.

He said the accused were produced in a court and brought on three-day police remand for further interrogation. More recoveries were likely to be made from their questioning, said the police official.