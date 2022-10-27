5 in police net for gambling in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 26

The Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested five persons for gambling and recovered Rs 33,180 from them. Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Gursahib Singh, who led the police team to nab the accused, said the accused had been identified as Kaiptan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dilbag Singh, Dalbir Singh, Anokh Singh and Tarsem Singh.

The ASI added the accused had gathered at a house for gambling that belonged to one of the accused, Dilbag Singh. A case had been registered under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.