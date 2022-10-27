5 in police net for gambling in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, October 26
The Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested five persons for gambling and recovered Rs 33,180 from them. Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Gursahib Singh, who led the police team to nab the accused, said the accused had been identified as Kaiptan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Dilbag Singh, Dalbir Singh, Anokh Singh and Tarsem Singh.
The ASI added the accused had gathered at a house for gambling that belonged to one of the accused, Dilbag Singh. A case had been registered under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...