5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

Students of district schools have again performed well in the Class X exams, results of which were declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Friday.

Navjot Kaur 97.32%

District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath said five students, including two of government schools, found their names in the state merit list. The DEO said that a total of 13,391 students had appeared in the exam, of which 13,156 students cleared the exam in the district with a pass percentage of 97.25 per cent. The district secured the sixth place in the state. The DEO said that Jatanpreet Singh of Government Secondary Smart School (GSSS), Dubli, got the first position in the district by scoring 97.85% marks (636/650) and Navjot Kaur of Government Girls SSS, Shahbazpur, scored 97.32% marks (632/650) and stood second in the government schools.

The three students of private schools — Harmanpreet Singh of Baba Gurmukh Singh Baba Uttam Singh Sen Sec School, Khadoor Sahib, scored 640 marks and topped the district. Palakpreet Kaur of Satluj Public Senior Secondary School, Thakarpura (Patti), scored 634 marks and Riya Arora of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Senior Secondary School, Kang, scored 632 marks. District Education Officer Satnam Singh congratulated the merit holder students.

Pass percentage stands at 97.25% in dist

District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath said five students, including two of government schools, found their names in the state merit list. He said that a total of 13,391 students had appeared in the exam, of which 13,156 students cleared the exam in the district with a pass percentage of 97.25 per cent.