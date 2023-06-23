5 snatchings in 24 hours, city police still clueless

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 22

The city witnessed as many as five cases of snatchings in the past 24 hours. Though the police have registered separate cases in this connection, it were yet to make any breakthrough.

In a case at C Division police station, the victim, Madhu Bala, stated that she worked as a cashier in a hospital on Chamrang Road. She said at 10 pm after completing night duty when she was returning home two unidentified persons hit their bike with my scooter near Baghanwala on circular road. Madhu said she fell on the road. The miscreants snatched her scooter and fled. The victim said the miscreants took her handbag, containing Rs 20,000, kept in the scooter’s dickey.

In another incident of snatching, victim Suriya Kant stated in his complaint to the Civil Lines police that he and his friend were searching for a hotel room near railway station. He said when they reached near Popular Bakery, four unidentified persons came on two bikes and overpowered them. They snatched Rs 3,900 and two mobile phones from them.

The Chheharta police booked three unidentified persons on the complaint of Gurpreet Singh for snatching two mobile phones. The victim stated in his complaint that he and his cousin were heading toward Thande from Guru Ki Wadali. When they reached near mobile tower, three miscreant came on a bike with their faces covered intercepted them. The complainant said one of them was carrying a sharp weapon. They snatched mobiles from Gurpreet and his cousin and fled, the police said.

Similarly, Dabish Naike, a college student at Vallah, complained to the Maqboolpura police that he was coming from GTB Nagar to Maqboolpura when two bike-borne youth snatched his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, six persons intercepted Mani Kumar near AS Farm when he was returning from his job on his bike. The accused snatched his motorcycle and fled.