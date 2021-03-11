50 more cows die of lumpy skin disease in 24 hours in district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

The district reported deaths of 50 cows due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) during the last 24 hours, leading to panic among dairy farmers.

After these cattle deaths, the district has reported 170 deaths due to the disease so far. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department, however, said the number of infection cases had started receding and the number of fresh infections reported on daily basis had gone done.

The department has reported a total of 160 new cases in the last 24 hours. The officials stated that the number of infections almost touched the 400 mark. The district has reported nearly 5,500 cases of the disease so far.

Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Dr Navraj Singh Sandhu said, “The number of cases being reported on a daily basis has gone down. We hope that this number would further decrease in the coming days.”

Dr Sandhu said only cows were found infected with the disease so far. Not even a single buffalo had been affected by the disease. The district had, so far, received 23,000 doses of the vaccine for animals, out of which 22,000 had already been used. “The remaining would be utilised in the next two days,” said Dr Sandhu.

Meanwhile, cattle deaths have panicked dairy farmers. A delegation of farmers also met the Deputy Commissioner and raised the issue with him.