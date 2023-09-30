50-yr-old woman found murdered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

A 50-year-old woman, identified as Rajwant Kaur, a resident of Bal Bawa village falling under Jhander police station in Amritsar rural police district, was found dead under mysterious circumstances here yesterday.

The deceased had injury marks on her head which was apparently the cause behind her death though she also had blunt injuries on her body. Her earrings were missing while some household goods were found ransacked.

Gurpreet Singh, SHO, Jhander police station, told that as per preliminary probe, robbery seems to be the reason behind the incident, though it would be clear only during further course of investigation. He said the victim was alone at home as her husband Khushwant Singh, a truck driver, had gone out of station. Her one son was living in New Zealand. He said a murder case had been registered in this connection.

Resham Singh, brother-in-law of the victim, told the police that his brother lived separately and works as truck driver while his son Jagdeep Singh lived in New Zealand. He said yesterday Jagdeep called him over phone and informed about the death of Rajwant Kaur. He later called his brother and to the police which reached the spot.

SHO Gurpreet Singh said Jagdeep was repeatedly calling his mother who was not responding to the calls. He asked his friend to visit home and see why his mother was not answering. When his friend went there, he found her dead. He said Khushwant Singh had arrived while Jagdeep was on his way to India.

He said that a case under Section 302 (murder), 460 (house trespass by night where death or grievous hurt was caused by suspects), and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.