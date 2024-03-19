500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

Amritsar, March 18
In yet another drug seizure, the Amritsar (Rural) police have confiscated 500 gm of heroin and arrested two drug peddlers in this connection. Those arrested were identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Bodhi, a resident of Attari, and Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Mohali.
Sukhjinder Singh Thapar, DSP, Attari, said the duo would be produced in a court tomorrow for seeking their police remand.
He said the contraband was dropped near a government school ground in Attari today evening. Village defence committee members informed the police about the drone movement and possible dropping of contraband. Following the tip-off, teams of the Punjab Police reached the spot and carried out search operation in the area leading to the recovery of the drug. The heroin was wrapped in a yellow tape. The two suspects had come to the spot to retrieve the contraband.
The DSP said the role of Mohali resident Dilbagh Singh in drug smuggling was being ascertained. He said efforts were on to find whether he had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and what connection he had with Gurmukh Singh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Supreme Court to SBI: Don’t be selective, reveal all details by March 21
Tells EC to upload info on receipt from bank