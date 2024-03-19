500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

In yet another drug seizure, the Amritsar (Rural) police have confiscated 500 gm of heroin and arrested two drug peddlers in this connection. Those arrested were identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Bodhi, a resident of Attari, and Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Mohali.

Sukhjinder Singh Thapar, DSP, Attari, said the duo would be produced in a court tomorrow for seeking their police remand.

He said the contraband was dropped near a government school ground in Attari today evening. Village defence committee members informed the police about the drone movement and possible dropping of contraband. Following the tip-off, teams of the Punjab Police reached the spot and carried out search operation in the area leading to the recovery of the drug. The heroin was wrapped in a yellow tape. The two suspects had come to the spot to retrieve the contraband.

The DSP said the role of Mohali resident Dilbagh Singh in drug smuggling was being ascertained. He said efforts were on to find whether he had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and what connection he had with Gurmukh Singh.

