500-gm heroin seized, three held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

The CIA staff of the city police today confiscated 500 gm of heroin and arrested three drug peddlers in this connection.

Those arrested were identified as Rohan Singh of Sant Nagar, Verka, and Rajesh Singh and Tejpal Singh of Luddar village in Majitha.

The police registered a case under provisions of the NDPS Act against the suspects. The suspects were arrested near Sadda Pind on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road.

Binderjit Singh, CIA staff in-charge, said the police was investigating the source of the contraband. The suspects were produced in a court and brought on three-day police remand, he said.

Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said as per initial probe, the police had found their links with cross-border smugglers. He said more recoveries could likely be made during further investigation.