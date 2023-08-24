526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Amritsar, August 23
The Amritsar (Rural) police have seized 526 gm of heroin from Bhupinder Singh, a resident of Rorawala Khurd village, falling under the Gharinda police station here.
An official said a police team received information that Bhupinder, who was involved in drug peddling, was standing at a bus stand on the Khasa road.
The police raided the designated spot and arrested Bhupinder. During a search, the police recovered 526 gm of heroin from his possession, the official said.
“A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect, the official said. “Further investigation into the matter is in progress,” the official added.
