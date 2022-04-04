532 students awarded degrees at KCW convocation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 3



The Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) awarded graduate and postgraduate degrees to 532 students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW) here on Sunday. Addressing students, KCGC honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said this was an era of women empowerment. By gaining education women could change the world for the better, said Chhina. Women had become aware about their rights and by earning livelihood they could find respect and honour in society, Chhina said. Giving a historical account of various aspects of the women’s emancipation, Chhina said women were the foundation of any nation. Once women are educated, they could take society to newer heights, Chhina said. “As you have gained education today, you have empowered yourself and your families and finally the nation,” said Chhina. Chhina also stressed on the dire need to introduce a skill development curriculum to make students professional and employable as per the demands of modern job markets. Students wearing ceremonial gowns received their degrees. Awards and honours were also bestowed on meritorious students. Meanwhile, a book, “Sagacity: Researchers perspective 2022”, was also released.