535 students of GNDU bag jobs

Amritsar, December 9
The Directorate of Placement and Career Enhancement of Guru Nanak Dev University organised 28 placement drives during the last five months, stated the university officials here, noting that a total of 535 students managed to land jobs through the drives.
The university authorities stated that some of the students have managed to bag a package of Rs 17.4 lakh per annum.
