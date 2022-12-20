550 students of KCE awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

As many as 550 students were awarded degrees at Khalsa College of Education (KCE), Ranjit Avenue, during the annual convocation of the institution. Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia, who was the chief guest, on the occasion stressed that teaching is not just a profession but a passion’. “Teacher development is a process not an event. Good quality teachers cannot be made available overnight, it can be done by synchronising a number of factors such as latest technology, innovative new techniques of formal education, 21st century skills, professionalism and above all passion for teaching, ”said Satyajit Singh in his address.

He further stressed that today the growing demands due to rapid socio-political and economic changes in the knowledge society, a teacher continuously needed to keep abreast with the constant advancement of information and communication technology throughout the world. While congratulating graduates and post-graduates, who were bestowed with degrees, he said being a teacher in a wisdom society and to deal with the changing global scenario, we needed to provide quality education that met international benchmarks so that our youth did not choose to go abroad.

KCGC honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina emphasised on the fact that education needed to be more goal oriented and geared towards the demands and needs at international level. “The teacher educators have to be at the forefront as a catalyst for social change and transformation of society,” said Chhina. College teachers including Dr Surinder Kaur, Dr Parwinderjit Kaur, and Dr Satnam Kaur were awarded the best teacher and Dr Mandeep Kaur was presented with the best researcher award by the KCGC on the occasion. Earlier, principal Surinderpal Kaur Dhillon presented the college progress report and achievements of the faculty and students in various fields including academics, sports and cultural activities.