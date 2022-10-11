590 students awarded degrees at Khalsa College of Engineering & Technology

Amritsar, October 10
As many as 590 students were awarded degrees during the annual convocation at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) here today. In his address, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia lauded the role of engineers in the development of the nation.
While stressing the quality of education, Majithia expressed concern over the rising number of institutions that are failing to keep up with the standards. “Even though there is a rising growth in engineering colleges in the state, the quality of education is in decline,” said he adding that the colleges offering distance education are playing havoc with the professional prospects of their students.
KCGC Honourary Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina noted that technical colleges have a pivotal role to play in society. He said, “Technical institutions equip their students with skills.”
Director-Principal Manju Bala highlighted the academic, athletic and other accomplishments of the college.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP