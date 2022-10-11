590 students awarded degrees at Khalsa College of Engineering & Technology

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

As many as 590 students were awarded degrees during the annual convocation at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) here today. In his address, Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia lauded the role of engineers in the development of the nation.

While stressing the quality of education, Majithia expressed concern over the rising number of institutions that are failing to keep up with the standards. “Even though there is a rising growth in engineering colleges in the state, the quality of education is in decline,” said he adding that the colleges offering distance education are playing havoc with the professional prospects of their students.

KCGC Honourary Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina noted that technical colleges have a pivotal role to play in society. He said, “Technical institutions equip their students with skills.”

Director-Principal Manju Bala highlighted the academic, athletic and other accomplishments of the college.