6 booked for firing, murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 28

Khalchian police have booked six persons on charges of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act after they barged into a house and allegedly indulged in firing.

The victim, Sarabjit Singh of Chhajalwadi village, said he and his family had a narrow escape in the incident. Some family dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident. He told the police that his two brother-in-laws Gurdev Singh and Jagdev Singh of Manjhupur village along with Chini of Lopoke and three unidentified persons barged into his house and fired at them to kill them. He said when residents started gathering, the accused fled from the spot while threatening them with dire consequences. He said he had some dispute with his wife which had led to the incident.

Investigating officer ASI Sarwan Singh said Gurdev and Jagdev had several criminal cases registered against them. He said the accused were allegedly involved in drug peddling also. He said the police also found empty shells from the spot.

He said following the complaint of Sarabjit Singh, the police had registered a case against six persons under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against them.